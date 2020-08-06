We'd like local news on TV: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'd like to comment about our wonderful TV station we have now in Mason City. I had an occasion to spend a few hours in Des Moines the other day and I watched the entire (1 hour) noon newscast on WHO and I actually felt relieved to know that there are stations around that broadcast the news and weather about Iowa.

They have weather in Waterloo, Sioux City, Ames, etc. I'd rather hear about what's going on in Dodge Center? Come on now. Iowans would rather hear news and weather from Des Moines than Minneapolis. Let's face it folks, Mason City does not have a TV station any more, we gave it away to Rochester a year or so ago.

An idea, maybe we can solicit one of the Des Moines stations to put a "satellite" (or something) station here that would broadcast mostly Iowa news.

Arlo Movick, Mason City

