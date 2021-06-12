We should all agree on what's the truth: Letter

I believe that the majority of Americans, including North Iowans, agree on core values such as the truth. Yet, I see issues framed in order to support a unique viewpoint, disavowing a common factual starting point. Take for example these three current issues:

- The 2020 election - it was one of this country’s most secure elections. (Brennan Center for Justice - https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/its-official-election-was-secure)

- January 6, 2021 - it was a violent insurrection. (Widely reported across media - BBC, NPR, USA Today, New York Times, etc.)

- The U.S. history - it is racist. (The Smithsonian Magazine - https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/158-resources-understanding-systemic-racism-america-180975029/)

Coming to understand controversial issues is hard enough, but almost impossible if we don’t start from the same understanding of fact. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we should expect debates to start with and lead from the truth.