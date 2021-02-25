We need to pay attention to soil health: Letter

Thanks to the Biden Administration, climate is at the forefront, but is it too late? There’s now an overwhelming consensus behind zeroing out emissions to slow down global warming. The following years and decades ahead will be defined by minimizing emissions, removing carbon and modifying our lives. It’s time to go on a carbon diet of zero emission. For those who are not familiar with zero emission, maybe this will help. It refers to any energy source, which emits no waste products that pollute the environment or disrupt the climate.

We have wasted the last four years with an administration who foolishly hitched itself to the fossil fuel industry and did nothing to reduce our carbon footprint. We need to work diligently to make up for those four years if we intend to slow this process down. That means everyone needs to re-adjust their business model from the homeowner, farmer, corporation, factory owner, restaurant operator, recreational planners and governmental operations.

Soil is a complicated component of our food chain. It requires organic matter (carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen) minerals, microbes, air and water in order to sustain healthy plant growth.