We need to admit our wrongs: Letter

I would like to comment on the column by J.W. Sayles in the Globe on 7/18/21,"Solomon Stratton: From slave to North Iowa patriarch." The "radical factions," as you refer to them, are not trying to demonize this nation but rather just be truthful about the motives and facts that built this country instead of glossing over the mistakes that were made. This is what teaches youth to be truthful and builds character. A nation that admits to and tries to right the wrongs that were done is a nation to be proud of.