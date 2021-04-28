We need more grace and truth in our world: Letter

"And the word was made flesh, and he lived among us, full of grace and truth."

Would that we all knew the one this is. The one we would follow and emulate.

But I rarely see anyone who is gracious to all, and truthful to themselves and one another.

Yes, gracious toward all people God has made. But many don't like god who made Black people, white people, Indian people, Asian, brown, Muslim, gay Jew, on and on.

But that is our challenge. And it is too soon to give up. Always too soon to keep trying. We all have it within us to be gracious and truthful.

Defending everyone's desire to better themselves, and helping them along the way.

Will we be more gracious; or let our selfishness destroy everything? Even our own country?

Steve Russell, Clear Lake

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.