We need a vaccination plan now: Letter

The reason I'm writing to you is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible in Mason City and north central Iowa.
1. The hospital is busy and doesn’t have the ability to have a high volume of shots.
2. Wallgreens CVS Pharmacy doesn't have the capacity either just look at the size of their parking lot.
Do we want to be the last ones to get the vaccine in Iowa?
We need to have a plan that accomplishes our goal of getting vaccinated. We need 4 things.
1. Get state wide publicity.
2. Get national publicity.
3. Get President Elect Biden's attention.
4. Get Governor Reynolds attention.
Here is the plan I suggest.
1. We use NIACC’s parking lot, Sears old parking lot, Mason City High School parking lot, Walmart's parking lot and the West Campus parking lot to stage the vaccination.
2. Why those locations, because we can maintain traffic control with local police departments.
3. We would also have a location where people could wait a half hour to see if they have an adverse reaction.
4. Have emergency responders standing by.
5. We have National Guard personnel readily available to assist.
I know there will be more planning than this but it’s how we get started.
This plan could bring our community to the head of the line for vaccinations otherwise every big city in Iowa will be ahead of us for the vaccinations.
Have you realized that it will take 2 million vaccinations a day to get everyone fully vaccinated in the country by the end of the year. Try the math.
We could set the example for the rest of rural America to get vaccinated. It will be tough work but we can do it, we just need good leadership.
Stuart Seible, Swaledale