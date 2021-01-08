We need a vaccination plan now: Letter

The reason I'm writing to you is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible in Mason City and north central Iowa.

1. The hospital is busy and doesn’t have the ability to have a high volume of shots.

2. Wallgreens CVS Pharmacy doesn't have the capacity either just look at the size of their parking lot.

Do we want to be the last ones to get the vaccine in Iowa?

We need to have a plan that accomplishes our goal of getting vaccinated. We need 4 things.

1. Get state wide publicity.

2. Get national publicity.

3. Get President Elect Biden's attention.

4. Get Governor Reynolds attention.

Here is the plan I suggest.

1. We use NIACC’s parking lot, Sears old parking lot, Mason City High School parking lot, Walmart's parking lot and the West Campus parking lot to stage the vaccination.

2. Why those locations, because we can maintain traffic control with local police departments.