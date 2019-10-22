There is something to be said for common sense old-fashioned etiquette. You know the kind. Encompassing a vast spectrum; from respect your elders to don't pee on an electric fence.
There is an electric fence that now spans the breadth of this nation. I "Say Ye" that it spans the globe.
An often-repeated quotation has lost its true attribution to history.
“Never discuss politics or religion in polite company.” Mark Twain translated this ideal into a quotation that I cannot repeat here today, but would most certainly be considered as not politically correct.
Discussions that we have known for centuries will ruin a family dinner are now causing neighbors to square off as active enemies. There is a clear and present danger to freedom dividing us in ways I fear will never be bridged.
What defines "Polite Company" in the 21st Century? It cannot be the anonymity of social media, blogs and other Millennial driven electronic media formats. Even us "Old Folks" have been assimilated into being the anonymous critic of everything.
We see people and businesses ruined by anonymous diatribes called online ratings. Worse yet those diatribes are considered to be the truth and applied in the most undemocratic manner to suck the life out of good people, their livelihoods, and their vision of the future.
Again, the silent majority delivers its deadly blow from lack of interest and effort.
Identity politics, the single-issue fixation that drives the fringe, cannot be allowed to decide the election of 2020. Sensibility, compromise and good old fashioned, "don't pee on the electric fence" etiquette must rule the day or we shall not see a tomorrow for our grandchildren.
God Bless the United States of America.
James Sayles, Mason City
