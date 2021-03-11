We don't need future elections changed: Letter

I think it's very sad that the "Iowa Republican lawmakers" have nothing more important to do than change future elections. It's called "voter suppression." I understand it's the only legislation being done. The fact is the GOP has no policy, no ideas and no platform.

I can't believe the intelligent people we elect, can't accept the 2020 election being real and legal.

So let's change things, so the average American voter who doesn't read this bill, doesn't realize you're making it more difficult for us to vote.

It saddens me that the GOP loves this poor excuse of a past leader and will even support him in 2024. It will be the "Republic of Trump."

When will the GOP wake up? Maybe after our democracy is turned into a despot rule.

Karen Weber, Charles City

