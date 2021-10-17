We are not the America we told them we were: Letter

I would like to address Mr. Skipper’s article about hate and character based on a vulgar word flag. You describe the vulgar term as mean, self-serving and a sign of hate and call in question the person’s character. Yet, you throw the word hate around like it is the common phrase of the day. This is the vulgar term. What there is, sir, is anger.

I know the person that hangs this flag. I know when it was hung. Did you stop to consider why? No, you did not, but you immediately tore down his character. This flag was hung when we abandoned Afghanistan.

The person that flies this flag is sick at heart at what we have left behind. He knows soldiers, tradesmen, people that were helping to build the country and leave it behind. You talk about your granddaughter seeing a vulgar term, perhaps this is the teaching moment to show your granddaughter what is happening to a girl her age by a man of your age. Let her know that a girl will not receive any education, will not have a voice, will not have free will.

He is upset that we, the American people, turned our backs and said see ya. And yet, we did just that and the whole world saw and put us on notice.

I’m asking you the next time you see something like this, perhaps you should question the anger and not assume that it has anything to do with hate or an election. Check your American privilege, and get your head out of the sand. The world has seen us behind the curtain and we are not the America that we told them we were. We have been put on notice. There should be anger and people of character know it.

Debra Boos, Lake Mills

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.