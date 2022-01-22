We all will pay for eminent domain: LETTER

Now imagine a stranger coming to your door. You can tell that he has lots of money. He struts in, looks around, hands you a hundred dollars and announces "I'm taking this room. Move your stuff. We'll rip some carpet out, make a hole in this wall. I'll have a project going in here. It’ll involve hazardous materials, some potential for explosion, but don't worry. Some guys will check periodically, any day of the week, any time of day. You'll never know when they're coming. You’ll still pay full property taxes, homeowners and liability insurance; we're not paying that. In fact, that hundred bucks is all you get. Forever. If you sell, the next owner has to accept this deal. If we give up this project, we can let somebody else take over the room. Could be somebody from China, or anybody."