 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

We all will pay for eminent domain: LETTER

  • 0
Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline Map

Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline Map.

You enjoy your home, made it your refuge. Maybe it was a family home with generations of associated memories.

Now imagine a stranger coming to your door. You can tell that he has lots of money. He struts in, looks around, hands you a hundred dollars and announces "I'm taking this room. Move your stuff. We'll rip some carpet out, make a hole in this wall. I'll have a project going in here. It’ll involve hazardous materials, some potential for explosion, but don't worry. Some guys will check periodically, any day of the week, any time of day. You'll never know when they're coming. You’ll still pay full property taxes, homeowners and liability insurance; we're not paying that. In fact, that hundred bucks is all you get. Forever. If you sell, the next owner has to accept this deal. If we give up this project, we can let somebody else take over the room. Could be somebody from China, or anybody."

THAT is Eminent Domain. That is what Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator Ventures want to do, should the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) give them permits to proceed with their proposed CO2 pipelines. Hundreds of Iowa landowners and neighbors are facing this. We ALL will pay for it. These companies will use 45Q energy tax credits for construction and startup -- over a Billion Dollars! Do you pay income tax? Property tax? Then you're paying their bill, but they'll get ALL THE PROFIT. ONE pipeline permitted will set a precedent, with at least four others already making plans. Eminent Domain is for projects "for the public good". This does not meet that criteria. Talk to your friends and neighbors. Urge your county Board of Supervisors to represent YOU. Contact legislators and the IUB (website or mail).

People are also reading…

Kathy Carter, Rockford.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News