We all will pay for eminent domain: LETTER

You enjoy your home, made it your refuge. Maybe it was a family home with generations of associated memories.
Now imagine a stranger coming to your door. You can tell that he has lots of money. He struts in, looks around, hands you a hundred dollars and announces "I'm taking this room. Move your stuff. We'll rip some carpet out, make a hole in this wall. I'll have a project going in here. It’ll involve hazardous materials, some potential for explosion, but don't worry. Some guys will check periodically, any day of the week, any time of day. You'll never know when they're coming. You’ll still pay full property taxes, homeowners and liability insurance; we're not paying that. In fact, that hundred bucks is all you get. Forever. If you sell, the next owner has to accept this deal. If we give up this project, we can let somebody else take over the room. Could be somebody from China, or anybody."
THAT is Eminent Domain. That is what Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator Ventures want to do, should the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) give them permits to proceed with their proposed CO2 pipelines. Hundreds of Iowa landowners and neighbors are facing this. We ALL will pay for it. These companies will use 45Q energy tax credits for construction and startup -- over a Billion Dollars! Do you pay income tax? Property tax? Then you're paying their bill, but they'll get ALL THE PROFIT. ONE pipeline permitted will set a precedent, with at least four others already making plans. Eminent Domain is for projects "for the public good". This does not meet that criteria. Talk to your friends and neighbors. Urge your county Board of Supervisors to represent YOU. Contact legislators and the IUB (website or mail).
Kathy Carter, Rockford.