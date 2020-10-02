Way to go, NIACC: Letter

Congratulations to NIACC President Steve Schulz, Facilities Director Tony Pappas and the NIACC board on their groundbreaking solar array installation.
It is one of the largest such systems on a community college campus in the United States and will provide 58% of the campus’ current electric consumption, a whopping $392,000 worth. The savings will provide services for NIACC students, staff, and supporters while reducing the college carbon footprint. Drive out to the campus and let these new more efficient solar panels impress you.
NIACC is definitely leading the way to a more sustainable future.
Suzanne Hofstrand, Mason City
