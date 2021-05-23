Way to go, MCHS vocal music: Letter

Congratulations to the mixed chorus, varsity choir and concert choir of Mason City High School.
Your performance was awesome at the spring concert at the Mason City Arena on May 18, 2021.
What tremendous talent. The conductors (Joel Everist, Sarah Bouska, Rachel Everist), pianist, Scott Bell, percussion and all of Mason City is so proud of all you students. Be proud of yourself for your talent, hard work and commitment to music.
Meredith Willson would be so proud.
Harlan and Marge Baack, Mason City