 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Way to go, MCHS vocal music: Letter
0 comments

Way to go, MCHS vocal music: Letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to the mixed chorus, varsity choir and concert choir of Mason City High School.

Your performance was awesome at the spring concert at the Mason City Arena on May 18, 2021.

What tremendous talent. The conductors (Joel Everist, Sarah Bouska, Rachel Everist), pianist, Scott Bell, percussion and all of Mason City is so proud of all you students. Be proud of yourself for your talent, hard work and commitment to music. 

Meredith Willson would be so proud.

Harlan and Marge Baack, Mason City

LTE weblogo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sad state of party politics: Letter
Letters

Sad state of party politics: Letter

"It’s beyond time to come together and remember neither party is without sin and past sins should be forgiven and forgotten. How else can we unite again as a country?"

Iowans are talking about climate change: Letter
Letters

Iowans are talking about climate change: Letter

"As an educator I agree with the need for direct classroom instruction that she imposed. However, to ignore the safety concerns from teachers and not supply adequate PPE material to schools was unwise and unsafe."

'I expect more from a governor': Letter
Letters

'I expect more from a governor': Letter

"As an educator I agree with the need for direct classroom instruction that she imposed. However, to ignore the safety concerns from teachers and not supply adequate PPE material to schools was unwise and unsafe."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News