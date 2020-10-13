Vote your conscience: Letter

I have read with interest the recent number of articles regarding Catholic topics. I would be grateful for the opportunity to comment, as a layman without authority, on "Catholics as a swing vote" specifically and the article about MercyOne's policy regarding tubal ligations generally. The first article referenced both a nun who expressed that you could not be a Catholic and vote for Trump as well as a priest who expressed that you could not be a Catholic and vote for a Democrat. (Neither of whom were local figures). In the interest of clarity, I am fairly certain that the position of the church is that a Catholic is neither more nor less than a sinner who has been baptized in the name of The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit, thereby receiving the efficacious grace of God. Catholic-ness as an individual quality is predicated upon nothing else. I have heard it spoken by a bishop that St. Thomas Aquinas writes it is essentially impossible to err by following your conscience which is the highest moral authority, endowed to each individual by God, that any of us have direct access to. Furthermore, that a deluded or mistaken conscience followed is far preferable and closer to the truth than a rightly-ordered conscience acted against. Understanding this, it becomes easier to see the truth which exists on both sides of every debate. The philosopher G.W.F. Hegel referred to this as the dialectical sublation of truth from A + not A modal logic, but I would suggest reading Pope Saint John Paul II's "Crossing the Threshold of Hope" for more information over Hegel directly.