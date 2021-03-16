Vote yes on Working Animal Protection Act: Letter

Currently there is a bill ready for debate in the Senate, SF 483, also known as the Working Animal Protection Act.

This is a good bill protecting your rights to use your animals, whether for food, fiber, farm work, companion, educational, county fairs, different types of animal shows, enhancing human lives. It even protects the rehoming industry using their animals to advertise for money and sales. It protects the Animal Rescue League's horse riding program, too. But, ARL is against this bill. Shooting their foot?

Groups such as the Humane Society of the United States and those like minded are adamantly opposed to this bill.

They claim this bill promotes the cruelest of cruel industries, using your animals as the Creator intended them for sustenance and helpmates.

They claim zoning ordinances are thrown out the window. Wrong.

They claim there will be no oversight to animal welfare. Wrong.

They claim the public will be endangered, especially by zoos, circuses, traveling animal educational exhibits, animal contests. Wrong.

Please read the bill for yourself. Go to legis.iowa.gov, type SF 483 in the bill box.