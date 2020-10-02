Vote GOP out of office to make America great: Letter

The Republican Leadership is crushing labor unions, destroying the US Postal Service, dismantling Social Security and Medicare, not taking responsibility of the COVID-19 outbreak, or helping in any way to curb it. Turning back environmental protections, so corporations can destroy our air and water quality. These actions aren't making America great, they are bring this country to Third World status.

Then, the Republican Leadership goes full force on peaceful protests, and encourages armed responses to these peace protests. These same Republican leaders seem to be afraid to confront these large, right wing armed groups.

The only thing that has been made better in America is racism, and profit for the 1%! For middle America/working class, this is destroying the middle vlass, which in return is destroying America.

American Pride is when we vote the Republican leaders out of office who are helping destroy America. This is the way WE, the middle class, make America GREAT again!!!

James Berge, Kensett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0