Vote for Troy Levenhagen: Letter

Coming up on Nov. 2, Troy Levenhagen will be competing for the spot of City Council. I couldn’t think of a better person to be our city councilman. He’s a loyal friend, a family man, caring, hardworking, and selfless. He has the best intentions for all age groups. His heart is huge and I would be delighted to have a trustworthy man as our councilman. I truly believe he has the best interest for the people of Mason City. He will get things done. He’s already done so much for our community, including being a park board member. He’s a great leader. Vote Troy Levenhagen on Nov. 2.