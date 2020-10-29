Vote for Bennett Smith: Letter

A breath of fresh air, that’s what Bennett Smith represents as a positive “can do” candidate for our Iowa House District 54. Bennett is an independent politically and thinks that way, beholden to no political party or corporation. Bennett will put the betterment of the rural and urban community / people first.

If elected, Bennett Smith will be a positive, independent, respected and important common sense voice in this district and the statehouse in Des Moines for us. Remember all politics should start local,- which is House District 54, this is what Bennett Smith is all about.

I have known the family and Bennett for decades, they are good caring people, the very same values as small town Iowa has. This is exactly what is needed in Des Moines and politics today. Bennett deeply cares about working folks, heath care, conservation of land and resources, economics that work for all, and the environment/water quality – which is so very important to rural Iowa and urban alike.

Please consider supporting and voting for Bennett Smith, who will move Iowa forward in a positive way - it’s a home run as they say in baseball! In today’s wild west mentality of divisionary politics you will not be disappointed.

Chris Petersen, Clear Lake

