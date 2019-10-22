When I debated whether to run for City Council a couple of years ago, I took a look at who would be council holdovers: Paul Adams, at-large; John Lee, Second Ward; and Josh Masson, Third Ward.
I appreciated the experience and enthusiasm of North Iowa natives Adams, a business professional, and Lee, a longtime educator. Add to that Masson, a numbers guy who also shares a passion for our community. I have learned a great deal not only from the experience but from my fellow council members, especially Adams and Lee.
That's why it's easy for me to endorse all three for re-election. Of course, Adams is the only one facing opposition.
The council has faced many important issues in the past couple of years, and the results are visible throughout our city. At the forefront of decision-making have been Adams and Lee, putting their experience to work to ask the right questions and sifting through the numbers to make sure Mason City is doing the right thing on every matter, big and small.
I truly believe each council member has his strengths, and that along with Mayor Schickel, we work well as a strong, progressive team.
I hope you'll vote, and vote to keep this team together. Please vote for Adams, Lee and Masson.
Tom Thoma, Mason City
