Vote Carol Dettmer for Mason City school board: LETTER

As a young family, we moved to Mason City nearly 15 years ago and didn’t know a soul. Carol Dettmer was one of the first to welcome us to town with a bag of fresh-picked Iowa sweet corn and a handwritten note that concluded, “Life is good in MC.” Fifteen years later, Carol’s faith in this town hasn’t wavered and her service and commitment to doing good has only deepened.

In a culture where the prevalent thought seems to be, “someone else will do it.” Carol is the rare kind of person who thinks, “If I don’t do it, who will? How can I help?” She’s a doer in the best sense of the word. Instead of looking for a way out, Carol looks for a way in.

She is a mother of five and the kind of person who shops locally and gives generously with her time, talents, and resources. She is wise, thoughtful, intentional, hard-working, kind, faithful, calm, diplomatic, trustworthy, and level-headed. Carol was a teacher and has her master’s degree in education administration. She is an excellent leader. She is intelligent, understands school policy, and is excited at the opportunity to learn more.

Please vote Carol Dettmer for school board on Nov. 2. She will serve Mason City well.

Dr. Wade and Melanie Sewell, Mason City

