Visit a shelter to meet the Christmas 'returns': Letter

Mason City has an excellent animal shelter and there are many healthy, beautiful animals waiting for their furever homes.

Now that the holidays are over, please visit the shelter to meet the many kittens and cats waiting hopefully for new homes. And there's some wonderful dogs, labs, hounds and pit bulls who are social and have their vet care complete and are waiting to spend their time in a loving home and not a cage.

I've been active in dog rescue since 2007 and have come to appreciate all that shelter workers do to care properly for homeless animals. But it takes people and families with a heart to open their homes to a new family member. Please, take time yet this week to visit the animals at the shelter and adopt your new friend now.

Lynne Ploetz, Hanover, MN

