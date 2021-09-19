Vaccine mandates equal too much government: Letter

John Skipper asks "How much government is too much government?" I think being arrested for not reporting to MercyOne for your mandated monthly experimental gene therapy booster, which judging by all the concern about infection from "vaccinated" individuals seems to not even work is too much government.

But since Mr. Skipper is so much more concerned about the public health and welfare than individual rights, I will take it upon myself to mandate, in the interest of public health and wellness, that John Skipper and other health mandate advocates subsist entirely off of a diet of oatmeal and brussels sprouts in strict accordance with USDA nutritional guidelines and the advice of professional nutrition experts. They will also be required to undergo a minimum of 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise daily to proactively lessen the strain overweight and obese individuals pose to our healthcare system.

People who eat ice cream and lounge about are very, very selfish, and so failure to comply with this mandate will result in Cerro Gordo Public Health revoking their nutrition passports which will be required to patron local establishments and maintain employment. What's the issue? Isn't this what you want? Just pretend I'm the governor and this is an executive order after I've declared a state of emergency regarding nutrition and the obesity epidemic.

Ryan Schupick, Mason City

