Many people have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Some have decided not to. It's a big decision to make.

On the TV news some time ago, we heard that Donald Trump got COVID-19. He had a rough time of it. Then, in January, he and his wife got the vaccination for COVID-19. Also heard on TV Joe Biden and his wife got the vaccination for COVID-19.

This is up to each one of us to decide, you do what is best to keep you well. "Sometimes life plays a game of Russian Roulette!"

Erma Petersen, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.