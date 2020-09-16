USPS can't handle the mail in ballot load?: Letter

Mr. President and all your Chatty Cathy (remember the string?) operatives, please stop the rhetoric about mail delivery issues. The week of Christmas 2019 USPS successfully delivered 2.5 million pieces of first class mail (think of a ballot), in addition to all of the packages they handled. If every registered voter voted via mail, and we all know the turnout will be much less than 100%, that volume would be less than 1/16th of that Christmas week success in 2019. The November 3 volume is hardly an issue for USPS.