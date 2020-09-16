 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USPS can't handle the mail in ballot load?: Letter
0 comments
alert

USPS can't handle the mail in ballot load?: Letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
lte logo

Mr. President and all your Chatty Cathy (remember the string?) operatives, please stop the rhetoric about mail delivery issues. The week of Christmas 2019 USPS successfully delivered 2.5 million pieces of first class mail (think of a ballot), in addition to all of the packages they handled. If every registered voter voted via mail, and we all know the turnout will be much less than 100%, that volume would be less than 1/16th of that Christmas week success in 2019. The November 3 volume is hardly an issue for USPS.

Bob Freund, Greene

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reporting the news: Letter
Letters

Reporting the news: Letter

  • Updated

Was very interesting to read the Sept. 2 guest column by former Globe editor Mr. Buttweiler. He started out by setting the stage to make us be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News