Use common sense in flying derogatory Biden flags: Letter

Our office has received numerous calls over the past few weeks concerning flags that are flying in Osage and Mitchell County.

The flags use a derogatory word towards President Biden. If you are like me you grew up knowing (and your children grew up knowing) there was one word that they could never use in public and if they did they were in trouble. That is the word they are directing towards President Biden.

The United States Supreme Court has said that that word is protected by free speech and can be used in a public forum. That means there is no crime with which the person can be charged.

We are past the days when common sense and good manners prevail. Because people have the right to do something, that means they think they are entitled to do something.

I would hope that those displaying the flag read this and would realize that there are many people, both Democrats and Republicans, that are offended by this.

Parents do not want to be questioned by young children concerning the signs.

As an individual, I was hopeful that the elections would bring the country back together. However, we seem to be more divided now than we were before the election. Flags like this further divide the country.