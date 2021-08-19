Unvaccinated overwhelming healthcare workers: LETTER

We hear a lot about the wonderful doctors and nurses and CNAs who are working in our healthcare facilities and are tasked with saving the lives of Covid patients. They are working long hours and extra shifts and they are stressed out and exhausted. Because there is a limit to human endurance, some are leaving healthcare to find other work.

We call our healthcare workers "heroes" and say we are grateful for them but we need show them our gratitude and our respect. We can lighten their load by getting vaccinated. Nearly every hospitalized Covid patient and Critical Care Covid patient is an unvaccinated person. The unvaccinated are overwhelming our healthcare workers. Please care. We can do better.