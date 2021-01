"Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!

"It is like the precious ointment poured on the head that ran down on the beard of Aaron.

"It is like the dew of Mount Hermon and the dew that comes on the hills of Zion: for there the Lord has commanded the blessing, even life forevermore." -- David in Psalm 133.

USA -- united we stand, divided we fall!

Erma Petersen, Mason City

