The time is upon us for the annual 2019 United Way Campaign and we are asking for your support to reach our goal of $826,000.

As a board member, donor and longtime volunteer with the United Way of North Central Iowa, I have seen the impact that the funding from the United Way has on our communities in the areas of health, education and financial stability for community members. United Way has been a trusted and respected organization in our community since 1923. During this time, the United Way has worked to enhance the caring power of the community to make a difference in the lives of others.

Donating to the United Way of North Central Iowa is one way of investing in the community and helping those in need in the areas of education, health and financial stability.

Please give to the annual campaign. To learn more, please contact the United Way office or by visiting with representatives of your employer. Live United. Give United.

Mike Engleman, Mason City

