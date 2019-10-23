The time is upon us for the annual 2019 United Way Campaign and we are asking for your support to reach our goal of $826,000.
As a board member, donor and longtime volunteer with the United Way of North Central Iowa, I have seen the impact that the funding from the United Way has on our communities in the areas of health, education and financial stability for community members. United Way has been a trusted and respected organization in our community since 1923. During this time, the United Way has worked to enhance the caring power of the community to make a difference in the lives of others.
Donating to the United Way of North Central Iowa is one way of investing in the community and helping those in need in the areas of education, health and financial stability.
You have free articles remaining.
Please give to the annual campaign. To learn more, please contact the United Way office or by visiting with representatives of your employer. Live United. Give United.
Mike Engleman, Mason City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.