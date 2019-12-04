As we pause to give thanks at this time of year, I am awed at the generosity of North Central Iowa and the willingness to make our communities better for everyone. You have stepped up like champions when the United Way has asked your support, whether it was through workplace campaigns, individual giving or annual events such as the Day of Caring. Your donations are vital to the success of the current campaign.
Your support helps United Way of North Central Iowa fight for children and adults alike in providing needed assistance and stability in every community throughout our eight-county region. This year, your support will help ensure that children and adults in need will receive assistance in Education, Income Management and Health Programs to mention a few. This assistance specifically targets childhood and adult success, economic mobility and access to health programs. It will help lift people to long-term financial stability and provide them with the support they need today.
Your donation funds more than 20 agencies in the North Iowa Region. We still have quite a bit to raise to hit the $826,000 goal in the near future. I hope you will visit https://www.unitedwaynci.org to learn more about the great work happening in the region and make your donation.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks again for your generosity. Please invest in the North Iowa Region through United Way and make an impact and long term change for the better.
Gary C. Wattnem, Mason City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.