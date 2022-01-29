U.S. Abortion laws are immoral: LETTER

One of the basic and most important beliefs of a Christian is that human life begins at conception. One doesn’t need to be a Christian to recognize that as well, as science has caught up with our faith and it’s well recognized that human life begins at conception as Christians know or very soon after as science has proven.

When Roe v. Wade was passed in 1973 pro-abortion advocates claimed the human fetus was a clump of cells until 20 or more weeks into the pregnancy. This has been disproven by science since then, so pro-abortion has now become pro-choice. In other words killing that innocent pre-born baby is a now a woman’s right. It’s always been impossible for me to understand how any Christian can agree or even be complicit with that. For one to say they aren’t pro-abortion, but they’re pro-choice reminds me of a phrase we hear in Iowa, “You can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig.”

To put our country’s abortion laws into perspective, an extensive report by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, who analyzed abortion laws in 198 countries, of these only 59 allow abortions without restrictions, including the U.S. Of these 59, only 7 allow elective abortions after 20 weeks, again including our country. Most countries that allow abortions only do so for the first 12-14 weeks of the pregnancy. Our abortion laws are antiquated and morally wrong.

Some 600-700,000 pre-born babies are killed every year in our country, less than 5% of these are due to rape, incest, or the mother’s life in danger. Should there be a compromise to leave these in place, as many Americans would want, a very high percentage of God’s most innocent children would be saved.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

