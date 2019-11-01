The 2019 United Way of North Central Iowa Campaign is officially underway. We’re all being approached on a regular basis to donate to various worthy causes so why should you donate to the United Way? What sets them apart?
As a long-time donor to the United Way, there are two main reasons why I choose to give to the United Way. Like so many of you, I’m busy. I’m always looking for ways to simplify and streamline things. Donating to the United Way is easy and takes the guesswork out of deciding where and who to donate to. By partnering with local agencies, the United Way is able to connect my donation to organizations I may not have known existed and that address proven needs in our community. With one easy donation, I’m able to touch a number of worthy causes.
The other reason why I give to the United Way is because I trust them. The United Way has been a longstanding community partner and has a unique understanding of what our community’s most pressing needs are. Through the United Way’s vetting process, I know that every dollar donated is going to a worthy organization that has a proven plan for how they’ll use the funds. I know that my donation will have an impact addressing real needs in my community and will help make North Central Iowa an even better place to live and work than it already is.
Megan K. Welch, Board Member, United Way of North Central Iowa
