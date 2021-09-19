Turning Point USA is a propaganda machine: Letter

Turning Point USA has targeted our high schools, including in Mason City.

I have a problem with that.

This isn’t Young Democrats or Young Republicans, groups I encourage. Adult supervision is provided in our parties, appearances to the contrary notwithstanding.

TPUSA is a Murdoch/Koch propaganda machine as the briefest look at their webpage will show you. This goes way beyond "Brave New World" and into "Clockwork Orange" territory.

Before you wave First Amendment around, let me remind you that there’s a protected class called the Captive Audience Doctrine. High schoolers definitely fall under that rubric.

Privately, Culver’s can decide to play Newsmax in their dining room and I can choose not go there, but public schools have a different set of rules. We are paying our tax dollars for schools to build responsible, informed citizens, capable of making decisions.

I applaud robust political dialog on high school campuses. I remember studying William F. Buckley when prepping for debates. However, let’s be responsible for instilling critical thinking skills in our students. TPUSA is the antithesis of that and has no place in our high schools.

Tracy Smith, Clear Lake

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.