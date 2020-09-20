Trump's promises?: Letter

1. Every rational person knew Mexico wasn't going to pay billions for a wall it didn't want. Some old fencing has been replaced, but only 5 miles of new wall has been built and Mexico hasn't paid for any! So "Who is going to pay for it?" NOT MEXICO!!!
2. REPEALING OBAMACARE: Eliminating the Affordable Care Act was a key plank of Trump and the GOP platform. But the GOP-controlled Congress tried and failed to kill the law in 2017. Republicans have never had a ready plan anyway and 51% of Americans now approve of the ACA and only 36% don't approve.
3. Try not to laugh, but in 2016 Trump said he'd "ELIMINATE THE NATIONAL DEBT IN 8 YEARS," due to his "mastery of debt as a businessman." (He must have been referring to his 13 failed businesses and 6 bankruptcies.) Only Deutsche Bank would loan him money. He also bragged that his plan would cut federal spending by 1% and yield savings of $1 Trillion. Before the coronavirus, the national debt rose $3.1 Trillion in part due to the 2017 tax cuts (for the rich). Since last January, the debt has soared by another $2.5 Trillion due to mass unemployment, cuts in revenue, and trillions in new stimulus spending, bringing total debt to $5.6 Trillion, more than any post-war president.
4. In 2016, in assailing the Obama economy, Trump said he would grow the economy up to 4.0%/yr. The best he has done is 3.0%, but Obama's last 3 years were better than Trump's first 3 years.
5. RELEASING HIS TAX RETURNS: He has promised for 5 years he would release them and we know that ain't gonna happen and ain't because of any audits! We'll visit about Covid next time-Trump's guillotine. (References Politifact)
Steve Epperly, Mason City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!