Trump's promises?: Letter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Every rational person knew Mexico wasn't going to pay billions for a wall it didn't want. Some old fencing has been replaced, but only 5 miles of new wall has been built and Mexico hasn't paid for any! So "Who is going to pay for it?" NOT MEXICO!!!

2. REPEALING OBAMACARE: Eliminating the Affordable Care Act was a key plank of Trump and the GOP platform. But the GOP-controlled Congress tried and failed to kill the law in 2017. Republicans have never had a ready plan anyway and 51% of Americans now approve of the ACA and only 36% don't approve.

3. Try not to laugh, but in 2016 Trump said he'd "ELIMINATE THE NATIONAL DEBT IN 8 YEARS," due to his "mastery of debt as a businessman." (He must have been referring to his 13 failed businesses and 6 bankruptcies.) Only Deutsche Bank would loan him money. He also bragged that his plan would cut federal spending by 1% and yield savings of $1 Trillion. Before the coronavirus, the national debt rose $3.1 Trillion in part due to the 2017 tax cuts (for the rich). Since last January, the debt has soared by another $2.5 Trillion due to mass unemployment, cuts in revenue, and trillions in new stimulus spending, bringing total debt to $5.6 Trillion, more than any post-war president.