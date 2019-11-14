{{featured_button_text}}
So, President Trump, it was perfectly correct for you to only offer only written answers to questions from the Mueller investigation; but it is totally inappropriate for the whistleblower to only reply to Republican questions via written form.

Thank you once again Mr. President for your consistent double standard system.

Robert Freund, Greene

