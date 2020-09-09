Trump has been attacked enough: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding your article, “Trump Goes on the Defense,” you cited the AP as having confirmed many anonymous sources.

But today an unlikely enemy of POTUS came forward to defend him. John Bolton, fired last year from his position as the White House National Security Advisor, just released a highly critical book about Trump. Yet he told the New York Times, “I was there for that discussion,” and, “I never heard that.”

I don’t trust anonymous sources, nor do I trust the AP to treat President Trump fairly. Nancy Pelosi was caught on video telling members of her party to create lies about Trump, “leak” them to several news outlets, and when enough lies were printed, they would appear to be verified facts and absolute truth.

I am not impressed by Trump’s boisterous comments or tweets, but I believe he has faced an incredible amount of unfounded attacks.

Karen Hahn-Brown, Osage

