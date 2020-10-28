Trump can't win argument he deserves second term: Letter

Trump is in "no man's land" and can't win the argument that he should be re-elected for another term. He somehow came through a perfect storm to the presidency. Since then it has been all downhill for our country, except for COVID-19 and that continues to climb out of control.

Trump has put himself in "no man's land." Yet he continues to downplay this pandemic that we know he knew about in early February and what to expect. This is thanks to the Bob Woodward tapes of him and Trump and his most recent book, "Rage." Trump stupidly admitted he had talked at length with China's President Xi in January and had been warned of the awful details and the urgency for the U.S. to act. Trump sat on it for almost two months without any significant action. He did impose a travel band from China on Jan. 31, but it did NOT include Americans coming back from China. Also, 300,000 had come in from China in January before the ban, i.e., "the horse was already out of the barn." The evidence through tracking shows that the infections in the U.S. actually came here from Europe where it had already spread from China.