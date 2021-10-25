Troy Levenhagen willing to help others: Letter

I have lived in Mason City for 15 years, and have been an active member of the First Baptist Church during that time.

Ever since I met Troy and the rest of the Levenhagen family, they have been the kindest and most helpful people I met, not just to me but to the rest of our church family and community.

He is always willing to help out others who need it, and is always patient and open to all kinds of opinions, even those he may not agree with, he gives them a chance to speak their side, a trait which is rare in politics nowadays.

Not only that, he is a good Christian man that respects his wife and kids, and to me that speaks volumes on what kind of man I feel comfortable about voting for city council. Not to mention his credentials in being on the Park and Rec Board for six years gives him prior experience in what he would be prepared for being on the city council.

Hopefully, we give him a chance to do what good he can for this city, as it desperately needs it. Thank you.

Chris Dean, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.