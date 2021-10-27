Troy Levenhagen will hold the line on city spending: Letter

I’m voting for Troy Levenhagen for City Council at Large. Why? Because I was as shocked as you were when I got my property tax statement and saw the considerable increase in my property tax amounts.

Undoubtedly much of that astonishing increase had to do with the City Council’s tax-and-spend policy as they continue their reckless pursuit of the rebirth of downtown Mason City. Just compare your property tax statement from four years ago to the latest. Can you imagine what your tax bill will be in another four years with the way this City Council is throwing public funds at privately-owned projects, like the proposed “Hollywoodland-Mason City” that will replace Southbridge Mall? And how about the $1,648,000 downtown skywalk to nowhere?

When I was on the City Council in 2004 there were vigorous debates between Max Weaver, Don Nelson, Jeff Marsters and me when it involved spending taxpayers’ money to subsidize private ventures, often ending in a no vote. But all that has changed. From all reports, this City Council is in lockstep when forking out millions while fishing for ways to save Southbridge Mall.

Amid it all is Councilman Tom Thoma. Vote for City Council candidate Troy Levenhagen.

Leonard Foster, Mason City

