Troy Levenhagen will be an independent voice: Letter

Voters of Mason City, you have a great opportunity to make a difference for our community. Troy Levenhagen, while serving for 6 years on the Park Board Commission, has proven that he is trustworthy, resourceful, open-minded, accessible, and hard-working. He will be a vigilant overseer of your tax dollars.
When was the last time you felt like a council member had your back? Troy will be a true strong, independent voice and advocate for everyone, regardless of party affiliation. Vote for Troy Levenhagen.
Max Weaver, Mason City