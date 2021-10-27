 Skip to main content
Troy Levenhagen will be an independent voice: Letter

Troy Levenhagen

Levenhagen

 Contributed

Voters of Mason City, you have a great opportunity to make a difference for our community. Troy Levenhagen, while serving for 6 years on the Park Board Commission, has proven that he is trustworthy, resourceful, open-minded, accessible, and hard-working. He will be a vigilant overseer of your tax dollars.

When was the last time you felt like a council member had your back? Troy will be a true strong, independent voice and advocate for everyone, regardless of party affiliation. Vote for Troy Levenhagen.

Max Weaver, Mason City

