Troy Levenhagen represents change for city council: Letter

In a couple weeks we will be headed to the polls to elect a new City Council. There is one seat that is up for grabs and that is the at large seat here in Mason City.

I’ve known Troy Levenhagen for a long time. He is running for that at large seat. Troy has proven to work hard for the city he loves, being on the park board the last 6 years. Troy has proven he wants nothing but the best for the community. Troy is a great husband, father and an awesome grandparent. Troy has proven that it’s time for a change and he will work hard representing the at large seat. This November please join me and others to Elect Troy Levenhagen to the Mason City Council.