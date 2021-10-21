 Skip to main content
Troy Levenhagen represents change for city council: Letter

In a couple weeks we will be headed to the polls to elect a new City Council. There is one seat that is up for grabs and that is the at large seat here in Mason City.

I’ve known Troy Levenhagen for a long time. He is running for that at large seat. Troy has proven to work hard for the city he loves, being on the park board the last 6 years. Troy has proven he wants nothing but the best for the community. Troy is a great husband, father and an awesome grandparent. Troy has proven that it’s time for a change and he will work hard representing the at large seat. This November please join me and others to Elect Troy Levenhagen to the Mason City Council.

Randy Black, Mason City

