Troy Levenhagen cares about us: LETTER

This man will take the time for anyone. I say that cause no one supports skateboarders really anymore. They think we’re a destructive bunch cause we like to skate what the world gave us.

I reached out to Troy Levenhagen to come look at the skatepark, because he’s on the park board. He made me feel like I’ve known him for a lifetime. He came out, took pictures of the broken ramps, and most important he gave his word that he would speak up on it next meeting.

This made me feel so great and empowered for my city I was born and raised in. Please, if you want to see some real good things in the future of Mason City, get out there on Nov. 2, and VOTE Troy Levenhagen!

Mario Ortega, Mason City

