TPUSA does not belong in high schools: Letter

I read with great interest and concern, the article in Sunday’s Globe about NIACC and the Mason City High School affiliation with the organization; “Turning Point USA.”

I absolutely believe that students need to learn about government and civics. It certainly is instructive to have elections and caucuses to teach them how the process works. Extracurricular groups with a variety of party affiliations like the Young Republicans and Democrats are important. Young people should be encouraged to get involved in political process.

However, “Turning Point USA” has a background and history that is concerning. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the group's leadership and activists "have made multiple racist or bigoted comments" and have links to extremism. According to the Washington Post, “Turning Point USA” and its affiliate, “Turning Point Action,” push dire warnings about a government-backed inoculation program.