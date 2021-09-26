TPUSA does not belong in high schools: Letter

I read with great interest and concern, the article in Sunday’s Globe about NIACC and the Mason City High School affiliation with the organization; “Turning Point USA.”
I absolutely believe that students need to learn about government and civics. It certainly is instructive to have elections and caucuses to teach them how the process works. Extracurricular groups with a variety of party affiliations like the Young Republicans and Democrats are important. Young people should be encouraged to get involved in political process.
However, “Turning Point USA” has a background and history that is concerning. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the group's leadership and activists "have made multiple racist or bigoted comments" and have links to extremism. According to the Washington Post, “Turning Point USA” and its affiliate, “Turning Point Action,” push dire warnings about a government-backed inoculation program.
My other concern is that a government and history teacher from the high school is an advisor for this extremist group. Given his position in the school and city, I am surprised and disappointed that he would choose to put himself in such a compromising position. To be sure, teachers have the right to be involved in politics and should be able to voice their opinions, however, there should be a very clear neutral line in the classroom, particularly when you are teaching government classes.
I understand that Mr. Lee is only an advisor for this group, but I wonder if accountability is monitored. What happens when students in the group ask him questions or his political opinions for advice? I would think it would be difficult for any of us to stay silent and not get involved.
How about we stop supporting extremist far right or far left groups and just start teaching kids how politics SHOULD work?
Carol Meyer, Mason City