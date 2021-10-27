Tom Thoma wants to see good things happen here: Letter

I have known Tom Thoma for many many years. We grew up in the same Mason City neighborhood, worked together at the Globe Gazette for more than 35 years and remain good friends after retirement.

Tom is friendly, honest and remains on task until a project is finished correctly. Tom loves Mason City and wants to see good things continue to happen here.

I'm voting for Tom because he has run a 100 percent positive campaign. Please vote on Nov. 2 to re-elect Tom Thoma, councilman at-large.

Jeff Heinz, Mason City

