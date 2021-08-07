Toil and trouble with COVID-19 vaccination: Letter

Mark Twain once said, "It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they’ve been fooled."

So here we are again, even on a local level, establishing battle lines for the next great American ideological and philosophic argle-bargle.

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate, whether it is nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and hypodermic nails to squelch that pesky COVID Virus,

Or to rebel against it, opening the door to a sea of vocational troubles, and by opposing it, find oneself adrift in a sea of unemployment. (apologies to the Bard)

Last week's Main Event was John L Sullivan-Skipper vs. Ramblin' Ryan Schupick.

Clearly, that joust generated dozens of disparate comments from you in the gallery. How totally entertaining that has been.

And then we are greeted on our drives on Highway 122 by optic colored signs declaring MercyONE a bad, bad employer.

But you see, it is not really an "Us vs. Them" issue. There is just too much precedent out there.

This is how it works.

An employer can establish conditions of employment.