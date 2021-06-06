To Covid vaccinate or not to Covid vaccinate?: Letter

If you only listen to mainstream media, our politicians on both sides of the isle, the CDC, and many other experts in the medical community, it’s a no brainer, get the vaccine, after all it appears a strong consensus. Well, there is the other side of the coin to consider, as I’ve been like a tennis ball going over the net on when or whether to get the Covid vaccine, and here’s why. First, it was developed in “warp speed,” nine months. The average vaccine takes 10 years to be approved to be used. Although there was increased testing, it does question the long-term effects that may come from this vaccine, as there is obviously no way to know for sure. I’m sure that’s why vaccines take so long to approve so long-term effects can be studied.

Next, 30-40% of all healthcare workers have refused or at least not been vaccinated. Why is that when they were the first to be eligible? They must have concerns, as do some leading medical professionals. Next, there have been concerns how the vaccine might affect pregnancies. Finally, the reason I’m not yet vaccinated. I’ve had three friends as they each describe it get deathly sick from the first shot, which included a temp over 103 and other horrible symptoms. Two ended up at an urgent care facility and the third was taken to an E.R. All three had Covid months previous to getting the vaccine, and they were all tested and found to have had the Covid antibodies. Each was told having the antibodies, and getting the vaccine can act as an “overdose”. I had Covid 6 months ago, and was recently tested to realize I still have the antibodies. I’ll wait.