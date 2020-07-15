Tired of being shut out!: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's not right businesses won't open up.

Banks, fast food places, hair salons, even the Globe Gazette. You can't go inside. They want your business on their terms only.

Retail is open, factories are open, doctor's offices are open with a temperature check and wear a mask.

We're all in this together. A lot of people aren't wearing masks or doing anything. It should be up to everyone to protect themselves and others. Masks should be required everywhere and to everyone when you're out.

Too many places are taking advantage of closing to inside service saying it's the COVID.

Not all people especially seniors are not computer smart. A lot don't even have a computer. You can't get your driver's license renewed without an appointment. Everything changed overnight. With precautions things can get back to some kind of normal.

We've had other viruses and lived through it. We can this one too.

Kay Bessman, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0