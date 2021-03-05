Time to rethink how we do yardwork: Letter

The EPA estimates that, hour for hour, gas-powered lawn mowers produce 11 times more pollution as a new car. I figure I mow my grass about 13 times per year. Other statistics indicate the average homeowner mows about 22 times per year. According to statistical data from the EPA, gas mowers represent 5% of the U.S. air pollution, couple this with weed-whips, garden tilling, backpack blowers, chains saws, snow blowers, hedge trimmers and a host of other yard grooming devices used to maintain our property. All this compounds our excessive carbon problem.
In the 50’s and 60’s my dad used a hand mower, a scythe, shovel, hand saw and a manual push tiller to maintain the yard and garden. I was old enough to help him with some of those chores and it was not a fun time. He eventually saved enough money for a Sears self-propelled reel mower, but most lawn and garden chores continued to be done manually. While our lives have gotten somewhat easier, our carbon footprint has become larger.
It’s time to re-think the way we approach yard care and property maintenance. Battery powered yard maintenance equipment is coming of age. If you need a new mower or any other yard equipment I would encourage you to look into battery powered. In the last year I have purchased a battery powered hedge trimmer and pruner and plan to purchase more as things wear out. My daughter purchased a battery powered weed whip a number of years ago, no gas needed and no pull rope. This technology is great for those who have trouble starting and maintaining gas powered equipment. The technology is there, so why not do your part and begin the switch.