Time to rethink how we do yardwork: Letter

The EPA estimates that, hour for hour, gas-powered lawn mowers produce 11 times more pollution as a new car. I figure I mow my grass about 13 times per year. Other statistics indicate the average homeowner mows about 22 times per year. According to statistical data from the EPA, gas mowers represent 5% of the U.S. air pollution, couple this with weed-whips, garden tilling, backpack blowers, chains saws, snow blowers, hedge trimmers and a host of other yard grooming devices used to maintain our property. All this compounds our excessive carbon problem.

In the 50’s and 60’s my dad used a hand mower, a scythe, shovel, hand saw and a manual push tiller to maintain the yard and garden. I was old enough to help him with some of those chores and it was not a fun time. He eventually saved enough money for a Sears self-propelled reel mower, but most lawn and garden chores continued to be done manually. While our lives have gotten somewhat easier, our carbon footprint has become larger.