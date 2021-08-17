Time to resurrect the 'fairness doctrine:' LETTER

When I was growing up in the 1960s, the local newspaper and local TV channel were the primary source of news. The local newspaper was read by nearly everyone in the community. Nearly everyone trusted the reporting of the news.

Fast forward to the present, where fewer and fewer people read the newspaper, there are hundreds of TV channels, and dozens of social media outlets, which is the sole source of information for many people. Everybody has their own “trusted” news source and believes it is the ONLY accurate source. It seems the reporting of most news events becomes controversial, and nobody can agree on the facts.

Mass media has always been influenced and somewhat controlled by profit-driven media monopolies, but we had some regulations to curb the worst excesses. The “Fairness Doctrine” was enacted in 1949, and while not a perfect solution, it provided some measure of fairness. It was championed by both the far left and the far right at different times in its history, and was repealed in 1987, under President Reagan. It was a key factor in the rise of right wing commentators in the 1990s, who denounced it at that time, having championed it in the 1970s. They took full advantage of no regulatory repercussions for spreading lies and half-truths.