Time to reexamine crime reporting policy and practice: LETTER

The Globe Gazette recently reported on the arrests of two individuals seemingly only because of their occupations, publishing this in print and sharing widely on social media. Given that the Globe Gazette does not report on similar arrests of other people in the community, we must ask what the intention was in reporting these specific arrests. Did the reporters consider the implications of their extended reach and the permanence of publication? Were they thinking of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics when considering writing these articles, which includes minimizing harm?

In today’s digital age where news is immediate, interactive, and always on, it is time to rethink existing media ethics. Social media has amplified the impact of journalism, making pre-publication policy more important. The news media needs to be fair and transparent with their journalistic practices and held accountable for unethical conduct.

Well-known news sources, such as the Associated Press and Des Moines Register, have recently changed their policies on crime reporting. The Register will no longer publish police blotters that report every arrest in the community, as they did not follow up to see if charges were dropped or downgraded. They have also stopped posting their county jail’s mug shots because research has consistently shown arrest rate disparities that are rooted in racial and ethnic bias, which reinforces the public’s misperceptions about crime rates. New guidelines include only naming suspects in serious crimes such as homicide. If they name a suspect, reporters commit to following the case through to the end.

It is time for our local news media to be held to a higher standard. We challenge the Globe Gazette and other local news media to explain their ethical processes and journalistic practices. Follow the lead of the Des Moines Register, Associated Press, and other news organizations around the country and reexamine your crime reporting policy.

Dr. Shea Jorgensen, Lorrie Young, and Natasha Marquis, on behalf of Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.