What is happening in our government?

It should be a wake up call for all of them. Support for Trump shows how desperate Americans are for real change. We are SO tired of their fighting, childish behavior, and inability to make things happen.

Instead of supporting the "Big Steal," put that energy into finding the real reason Republicans lost the election. Use common sense! Shame on you, Washington.

I wish for all new blood in our government. We desperately need it.

Linda Tweeten, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.