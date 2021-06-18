Time to ban industrial wind: Letter

The arguments against protecting neighbors have been around for as long as we have had industrial wind turbines. When the turbines were 400 feet tall the wind company's safety manuals said that “in case of an emergency to run upwind for 1640 feet,” Communities started to use this as a setback to property lines. Now the wind companies will not let their safety manuals be seen.

Wind companies also admit a long list of negative impacts for neighbors for 2,640 feet from any 500-foot wind turbine. The wind turbine profiteers offer money to neighbors to put up with the negative impacts which comes out to about a few dollars a day but if you sign their contract to get the money you are also giving them a blanket easement to your land.

If you won’t sign their contract, they put up wind turbines and give you the negative impacts anyway. They “require” the right to place a 500-700-foot-tall wind turbine 1,200-1,500 feet from the foundations of neighboring homes.

Landowners, your property rights end at YOUR property line, not at the foundation of your neighbor’s home, not in their living room, not in their bedroom.